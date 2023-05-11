Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the hottest couple in the showbiz industry that has always been in the headlines for their PDA-filled photos. As the couple had a complicated relationship in the past, their marriage is always surrounded by their fans, wondering if everything is good amongst them or not. Adding to it, a new video has been circulating which shows Ben Affleck miserable slamming the door on Jennifer Lopez’s face as she sits in the car.

The relationship between Affleck and Lopez can be traced back to 2002 when they worked for the first time on the critically-never-acclaimed film Gigli. While their movie bombed at the box office, their relationship began to make headlines as they parted ways a few years after dating. However, the couple gave another chance to their love, and they finally got married AGAIN as the couple said “I do” for round two in front of friends and family at Ben’s Georgia home.

Ever since their relationship has been discussed all over social media, and once again, they are going viral as Ben Affleck slammed the car door in his wife’s face. With the video going all over the place, netizens are confused and talking about the same on Twitter. As the Batman actor has been known for being serious at times, his fans have noticed this dark mood ever since the Bennifer couple came together.

A video posted by a user on Twitter shows Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together as JLo sits in the car, Ben slams the door in her face. As the text on the video says, “Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn’t dead,” many are confused.

What's happening with Ben Affleck…looks like he’s carrying all the world’s problems on his back 🥴 @pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/XAU5Vpdt9f — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) May 10, 2023

Reacting to the video, a user said, “He’s married to a prima donna”

He’s married to a prima donna 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Carol Flores (@tayvasue) May 10, 2023

Another added, “or he is tired of constantly being followed,” as the AIR star was seen annoyed.

or he is tired of constantly being followed. — Dixie (@dixiejeaux) May 10, 2023

Explaining the situation, a user also commented, “If “I couldn’t care less” was a person. He closed that door with “watch your hands and feet. Or don’t. I don’t care” energy.”

If “I couldn’t care less” was a person. He closed that door with “watch your hands and feet. Or don’t. I don’t care” energy. — THEE Emanzi 🇺🇦 (@emanzi) May 10, 2023

Another called him a “jerk” and added, “Ben has needed to serious attitude adjustment & to learn kindness a very long time”

@BenAffleck has always been such a jerk to the people in his life. Especially amazing & talented women.

So sad Jlo got caught Ben has needed to serious attitude adjustment & to learn kindness a very long time — Jan Forney (@jan_forney) May 11, 2023

With all the reactions, let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

