One has to be very attentive to remember everything that is happening around Superman: Legacy at one time. The movie that is the first in revamped DCU led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and the first film in Chapter One: Gods And Monsters. A lot has already been spoken, speculated, and rumoured about this project that is right in the center of every spotlight possible as we speak. Rumours now suggest Gunn wants a Guardians Of The Galaxy Star to play Lex Luthor.

If you have been away from the internet for months, because there is no way you had access and you do not know it, James Gunn is busy casting his first film of the revamped DCU, Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker has revealed enough about his idea of the new age of Clark Kent that he is about to shape. While the lead and Louis Lane casting has made buzz, the latest is Lex Luthor.

Now as per a new viral Tweet on Twitter, James Gunn is looking for his Lex Luthor from Superman: Legacy in a Guardians Of The Galaxy Star. Apparently, he has even discussed the part with him, but there is also a contradiction. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A scoopster, Justin Kroll, emphasized how James Gunn is casting a role titled Apex; this could be Apex Lex Luthor, the villain at par with Clark Kent. Talking about the casting of Lex for Superman: Legacy, he wrote, “One thing not mentioned, while they have been taking submissions for the Lex Luthor role, sources tell me Gunn has been talking to one of his Guardians for the part. Sounds like it’s probably not happening but there certainly were discussions during GOTG 3 press tour.”

Even when it was said that it is probably not happening, fans were ready to use the maximum capacity of their brains to figure who it was. Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, or Sean Gunn, and more names have been mentioned as their guesses.

