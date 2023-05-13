Reality star Kim Kardashian after getting divorced from rapper Kanye West is now living a happy life with her four kids namely North West, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The social media queen, however, did not always enjoy her pregnancies. In 2015, Kim Kardashian went on a rant on her website when she was pregnant with her son Saint. Scroll down to read more.

Kim Kardashian first gave birth to daughter North in 2013. She was then pregnant in 2015 with her son Saint. The SKIMS founder was again expecting in 2018 with daughter Chicago and later gave birth to second son Psalm in 2019. She had earlier shared her difficulties with her first two pregnancies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Us Magazine, Kim Kardashian on her site went on to speak about her experience in 2015 saying, “I’m gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL! I don’t enjoy one moment of it and I don’t understand people who enjoy it.” Kim further stated, “My mom and Kourtney clearly did! More power to them, but I just don’t relate! I’m not sure why I don’t like the experience like others do. Maybe it’s the swelling, the backaches, or just the complete mind-f*ck of how your body expands and nothing fits.”

The Instagram star added, “I just always feel like I’m not in my own skin. It’s hard to explain. I don’t feel sexy, either—I feel insecure, and most of the time I just feel gross.”

In 2021, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star again spoke about how she was not a cute pregnant person. In a podcast interview, Kim shared, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it. I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hated how I looked.”

Kim Kardashian further said, “I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and life was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me.”

On the personal front, Kim Kardashian after parting ways with Kanye West dated SNL host and actor Pete Davidson. However, they two parted ways after dating for a few months.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Henry Cavill Once Spoke About Starting A Family In This Viral Clip Making His Fans Go Weak In The Uterus, One Says “I Can Get A Divorce As Quickly As I Can…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News