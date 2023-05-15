Kendall Jenner is an American model, socialite and media personality with a keen eye for current trends and fashion. Recently she posted a carousal of pictures from her beach gateway, which have the internet sleepless nights, and today we brought you a throwback picture of Jenner in a body-hugging gown which is complementing the actress in every possible way.

Kendall has been enjoying her time with her alleged boyfriend, the rapper/singer Bad Bunny. They have been going to dinner dates and enjoying game night recently; however, they have not yet made their relationship official. They were in attendance at this year’s Met Gala but did not share the red carpet and came in separately.

If you are still hungover on Kendall Jenner’s leggy Met Gala dress, then this busty throwback look will get you out of it and give you a new image to fantasize about. Jenner posted the said pictures on Instagram in 2016 and they were from the White House Correspondents’ Association Event. Kendall looked bewitching in a black off-shoulder, strapless figure-hugging black Vivienne Westwood gown. The gown featured a s*xy yet chic deep and plunging neckline.

Along with her gown, what grabbed eyeballs was her statement diamond choker and it had a history of its own. The choker was made by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz who back then revealed it was of the same style that pop icon Britney Spears wore to the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. Circling back to Kendall Jenner’s look, the then 20-year-old turned heads in this look of hers. Makeup-wise, she had a full-coverage base with a matte effect. She did not go easy on her contour, too, defining her facial features commendably. With kohl-lined, mascara-laden eyes, she opted for brown n*de lips.

Kendall Jenner had her hair tied up in a bun with a few thin and long strands of hair framing her face. Besides her statement diamond choker, Jenner opted out of any accessory. Lastly, she finished her look with a strappy pair of black heels. Check out the pic in which she has posed in a very classy and chic way, followed by another pic where she unleashed the wild in her cupping her breasts in the frame.

