Bradley Cooper is a well-known name in Hollywood as the actor enjoys a massive fan base. With his s*xy looks and stunning acting, he established himself as a leading actor long back. Despite proving his acting mettle with many films, Cooper could not bag the 2011 superhero film Green Lantern and he blames Christian Bale for it.

Cooper began his journey in showbiz with a recurring role in the 1999 sitcom Sex And The City. Throughout his over two decades-long career, the actor has starred in various TV shows and movies. However, his breakthrough came with the 2009 comedy Hangover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bradley Cooper has often mentioned how he was also in the race alongside Ryan Reynolds to bag the lead role of the DC superhero in Green Lantern. But, it was because of Christian Bale that the actor could not pull off the audition. For the unversed, by 2011, Christian Bale had already done two instalments of the Batman trilogy and impressed the entire world with his screen presence.

Once, during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, the ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star opened up about losing the role and revealed that it was because he sought inspiration from Bale’s Batman. The actor said, “I couldn’t not do Christian Bale’s Batman when I was doing the audition.”

The actor continued to recall the hilarious incident of him imitating Bale’s Caped Crusader and said, “I don’t know what it was! I put a mask on and the director was like, ‘Okay Bradley, be regular and talk.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, got it…listen, Sally, we’re going to have to take your family away if you don’t listen to me!’” Bradley Cooper added, “By the way, that’s the worst Batman [impression] ever. I apologize.”

Well, it was good for Copper he did not get the role as the film came out to be a box office disaster. He soon landed a voice role in MCU’s The Guardians of the Galaxy.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Khloe Kardashian Revealed P*nis Size Mattered To Her & Having D*ck Sucking Lips: “I Don’t Want Anyone With An Eeny, Tiny One…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News