Jerry Seinfeld On Netflix special ’23 Hours to Kill’: “I Feel More Comfortable On Stage Than Anywhere Else”

There is no doubt about the fact that Jerry Seinfeld is the epitome of comedy. The comedian had a dream career and reached to the top back in the 90s. His latest Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill is all set to add greatness to his already glorious career.

From the trailer itself, it was picked up that Jerry Seinfeld is well aware of his popularity and wealth. He even said he could be anywhere and doesn’t need to perform anymore. The comedian has so much money and success in the world that he could do well without putting effort into making jokes. But what keeps the comedian keeps performing is the fact that he feels more comfortable on stage than anywhere else in the world. He titled the show “ 23 Hours to Kill,” because he doesn’t know how to spend the rest of the day.

Recently in a telephonic interview with Vulture to promote his upcoming Netflix show, Jerry was asked out of the sardonic foursome – Jerry, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), or Kramer (Michael Richards) which of them he would want to see handle a quarantine.

Jerry answered – ”I think George would be the most interesting, trying to deal with the social distancing”. He added, “I feel like the others would really like it and really enjoy the lack of social difficulties that they always have”.

Apart from starring in Seinfeld, Jerry has also produced, co-written and acted in Bee Movie. He has hosted the interview web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and has done 4 stand-up performances special, 2 for Netflix and 2 for HBO.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!