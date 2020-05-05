WHOA! We Are Sure You Totally Missed THIS Avengers: Endgame Plot Hole, But You Can Thank Us Later

Avengers: Endgame recently completed a year of its release but the craze around the film is fresh as ever! Fans are constantly lauding the Russo Brothers; Joe and Anthony Russo for giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe such an amazing finale. But there is no dearth of fans who have watched the film over and over again and point out continuity errors and plot holes!

In yet another instance, a fan has noticed a huge continuity error in the final battle scene of Avengers: Endgame. The scene shows the entire Thanos Army battling the Avengers, while the Avengers are trying to keep Thanos’ arm with the 5 soul stones or better known as better known among fans as the Infinity Gauntlet, safe.

During the entire fight, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man is trying to hotwire his van so that he can manage to drive away to a safe location with Thanos’ Arm. But in the very next scene, we can see Scott Lang as Giant-Man stomping around and send the bad guys down the drain.

But how can one superhero be at two places in the same time? Taking to her social media handle, a fan has shared a clip of the sequence where the continuity error is amply visible. Check it out here:

Avengers Endgame Plot hole & continuity error video went viral on tiktok pic.twitter.com/qgdtPnmDlS — Television & Movies 🎥🎬🎞️ (@tvs_movies) May 2, 2020

Touted as one of the best MCU films to date, Avengers: Endgame saw Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow and our very own Tony Stark aka Iron Man sacrificing themselves to save the universe from the wrath of Thanos and bringing back all the people who had disappeared owing to Thanos’ legendary SNAP!

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Josh Brolin as Thanos. The film also saw Karen Gillan as Nebula, with Gwyneth Paltrow Pepper Potts and Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

