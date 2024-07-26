Amid the wave of Kalki 2898 AD, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz managed to carve its space among Hindi audiences. Yesterday, it completed a week in theatres on a solid note at the worldwide box office. With favorable reactions so far, the film has managed to keep itself in a good position, and in the next few days, it’ll accomplish the target of 100 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the comedy entertainer was released in theatres on 19th July. Upon its arrival, the film received majorly favorable reactions from the ticket-buying audience. The major attracting force has been the chartbuster tracks, especially Tauba Tauba, and the film has found its footing among the young audience.

In India, Bad Newz wrapped up its seven-day run by earning 44.12 crores net, with the Buy 1 Get 1 offer attracting more footfalls during weekdays. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 52.06 crores. In the overseas market, the film raked in a decent business of 26.24 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 78.30 crores gross.

As Bad Newz has found appreciation among a section of audiences in India as well as overseas, it is expected to enjoy its own run despite Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in theatres. Tomorrow and on Sunday, the film is expected to witness healthy growth, thus getting a step closer in a journey towards the 100 crore milestone.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and others in key roles. It is backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Amazon Prime.

