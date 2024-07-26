Ryan Reynolds has arrived with the biggest action adventure of 2024 so far. And he’s joined by none other than his ‘frenemy’ Hugh Jackman in theatres. We’re talking about Deadpool & Wolverine, which is roaring at the worldwide box office with an earth-shattering prediction for opening day! But will it beat the cumulative total of the lead actor’s last five releases? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment in the Deadpool franchise after the 2016 and 2018 releases. This one is high on buzz, especially because of the addition of Hugh Jackman and his fun camaraderie with Ryan Reynolds on social media, which has always gained attention. It is the 34th film and a part of phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds at the Worldwide Box Office

Ryan Reynolds is all set to redeem himself in 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine. His first release of the year was the fantasy comedy IF. The John Krasinski directorial opened to mixed reviews and completed its theatrical run, garnering $186.20 million at the worldwide box office. It needed $275 million to break even, so the producers had to bear massive losses.

Take a look at the last five films of Ryan Reynolds at the worldwide box office:

IF (2024): $186.20 million Free Guy (2021): $331.5 million Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021): $70.81 million Deadpool 2 (2018): $785.5 million The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017): $183.43 million

Total worldwide collections: $1.55 billion

Will Deadpool & Wolverine create history for Ryan Reynolds at the box office?

There are multiple factors in favor of Deadpool 3. To begin with, the pre-release buzz has been highly positive, thanks to the tremendous word-of-mouth attracting footfalls to theatres. This Shawn Levy directorial has scored the highest-ever preview sales for an R-Rated film in North America, which is expected to grow as high as $40 million.

The next big release in Hollywood is Transformers One (September 2024) and Joker 2 (October 2024), which gives ample time to this superhero flick to mint moolah and achieve milestones at the box office.

All in all, Ryan Reynolds’ latest outing has the potential to enter the billion-dollar club. But it is to be seen whether it crosses the cumulative total of his last five films at the box office.

