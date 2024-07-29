Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office, steadily climbing towards the coveted 100 crore milestone. The film has struck a chord with audiences across demographics and has exhibited remarkable resilience in a highly competitive market. Keep reading to know more!

Domestically, Bad Newz has been a huge success, collecting a net amount of 53.88 crore and a gross of 63.57 crore. The movie is gradually moving towards entering the list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films of 2024. Currently, the #10 spot on the list is held by HanuMan (Hindi) with a net total of 58 crore. Bad Newz will likely surpass HanuMan by the end of Week 2 to enter the list. The film has also performed well in international markets, further contributing to its success.

Bad Newz has shown its global appeal with a robust overseas collection of 30 crore. This combined global gross of 93.57 crore places the film tantalisingly close to the 100 crore mark.

Bad Newz Stands Ground Amidst Stiff Competition

Bad Newz encountered a formidable challenge in its second weekend, as the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine and the Tamil blockbuster Raayan dominated the box office. While the Hollywood superhero film is poised to cross the 100 crore mark in India, and Raayan has solidified its position as a Kollywood sensation, Bad Newz managed to hold its own and sustain a steady box office run.

Despite the stiff competition, the film is projected to surpass 60 crore in India and potentially reach the 100 crore milestone worldwide during its theatrical run.

The film’s success can be attributed to its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and hit music album. Bad Newz has created a strong buzz among audiences, leading to positive word-of-mouth and repeat viewings. The film’s ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level has been instrumental in its box office triumph.

As Bad Newz continues entertaining audiences, industry experts eagerly anticipate the film’s entry into the 100-crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

