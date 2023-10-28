All of us love watching movies and shows in our free time. We get introduced to a whole new world of characters and possibilities, making us forget the harder things in life, just for some time. Be it an action entertainer like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan or a beautiful love story like Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met, movies have a special place in our hearts.

While we do love watching films, have you sometimes wished that you could know what Geet and Aditya are doing now (Kareena and Shahid’s character from Jab We Met) or how Aditi and Jai are upto in their married life (Genelia DSouza and Imran Khan’s characters from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)?

While Imtiaz Ali has revealed that a Jab We Met sequel is not happening, we look at 5 Bollywood movie sequels, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, that we wish happen, soon!

1. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Genelia and Imran won hearts as Aditi and Jay. Be it the progressive storyline or the well-built layered characters, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a hit and many keep rewatching the iconic film to date.

Recently, Genelia and Imran met and fans are wondering if a sequel is in the works. We hope for an exciting announcement soon!

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of KJo’s classic films from the early 2000s and we bet you would want to know what Poo or Anjali are up to in 2023. And who would not want to see Shah Rukh Khan reuniting with Kajol on-screen?

3. AndhaDhun

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun left fans scratching their heads and wondering what just happened. The Bollywood movie definitely needs a sequel, as we are still figuring out what Akash was upto!

4. Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara

Just a few days back, Farhan Akhtar dropped a hint that we may have a Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara 2! The year was 2011 when we first met Imraan Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar), Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan and Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) in ZNMD and even 12 years later we are waiting eagerly for an update!

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

What are Bunny and Naina doing? Did Avi find his true love? Ayan Mukerji has a lot to answer as YJHD fans keep dreaming about a sequel. Be it the songs or the story, YJHD was a big hit in Bollywood.

