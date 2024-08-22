The 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna is still etched in the minds of every movie enthusiast. The onscreen camaraderie between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan still makes the movie memorable. However, fans never saw the two superstars collaborate again after the movie. But the latest social media activity of Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, has paved the way for rumors that he might soon collaborate with Salman.

Yes, you heard that right! Aamir Khan Productions quoted a decade-old tweet from Salman Khan which said, “I dint let Aamir touch me after the film. Agar mujhe gold mein badal deta toh??? (What if he would convert me to gold) (sic).” Quoting the tweet, Aamir Khan’s production house wrote, “we think about this a lot (sic).” Take a look at the post.

we think about this a lot https://t.co/Gf3LKgEeEx — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) August 21, 2024

No sooner was this done than fans began to speculate that this is some major hint for an epic collab between the two megastars. One of the fans stated, “New tease about an upcoming film?” while another netizen said, “So you guys are coming up with something and you guys are good at marketing it.” Another fan said, “Both are going to do a project together.” A netizen added, “Hope we will end up seeing a good movie.” A fan wrote, “Get to work and make a movie with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Andaz Apna Apna 2 or something like that.” One fan also suggested that Aamir and Salman also take Shah Rukh Khan in the project. The post read, “We want to see all the Khans together.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for his movie Sikandar, which is being helmed by AR Murugadoss. Aamir Khan will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par opposite Genelia D’souza. However, after this post by Aamir’s production house, we too are manifesting that something might soon be on the cards for the two actors.

