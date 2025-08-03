The multi-hyphenated star, Greta Gerwig, is an American actress, playwright, screenwriter, and director. Even though she began her career with mumblecore movies, Gerwig slowly expanded her excellence in acting to co-writing and ultimately to directing big studio projects, including films like Barbie. She has starred in movies like Frances Ha, Damsels in Distress, To Rome with Love, No Strings Attached, and many more.

However, with Lady Bird, which was released in 2017, Gerwig established herself in the world of direction. She has directed three movies so far, and her next one is reportedly in production. After gaining massive success with her last film, Barbie, the 41-year-old actress-turned-director has shifted her focus to fantasy projects and is now working on an adaptation of the popular saga, The Chronicles of Narnia.

However, before discussing more about the new Narnia movies, here’s a look at the box office performance of her three directorial dramas. The amounts have been retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

1. Barbie (2023) – $1.4B

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 88%

: 88% Worldwide Collection: $1.4 billion

They say the third time’s a charm, and Greta Gerwig proved that right with her third directorial movie outside the mumblecore genre. Barbie became the highest-grossing movie of her entire career. The film’s storyline revolves around the Barbie world created by Mattel, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and others in a star-studded ensemble.

Robbie plays Barbie in the film, who finds herself in an existential crisis and sets out on a journey of self-discovery into the real world. The beautiful amalgamation of the fantasy world and the real world not only showed the director’s vision but also proved her versatility.

Made with a budget between $128 and $145 million, the film broke all box office records and earned $1.4 billion worldwide, including $636 million in the domestic market and $810 million internationally. Barbie became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and also earned many accolades, including the Oscars.

2. Little Women (2019) – $332 Million

Worldwide Collection: $332 million

: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Apple TV+ RT Score : 95%

: 95% Worldwide Collection: $332 million

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women was released in 2019. Based on the novel of the same name written by Louisa May Alcott, the movie is about four sisters, including Meg March (Emma Watson), Jo March (Saoirse Ronan), Amy March (Florence Pugh), and Beth March (Eliza Scanlen).

The storyline follows the four sisters and their lives as they grow up and go through various stages of womanhood professionally and personally. The movie is about how they deal with life and make important decisions that might impact their future. It also stars Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern in important roles.

Little Women earned $332 million worldwide, including $108 million at home and $224 million from international markets. The movie also earned immense critical acclaim and is considered one of the finest adaptations of the novel to date. It also earned six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

3. Lady Bird (2017) – $78 Million

Worldwide Collection: $78 million

: Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 99%

: 99% Worldwide Collection: $78 million

Directed and written by Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan in the lead role. The storyline follows Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson (Ronan), who tries to find balance in her life as her senior year comes to an end. She navigates through several ups and downs in her relationships while managing to get into a prestigious college.

It also features Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf, and others in different roles. Although it’s a critically acclaimed movie, it didn’t make much money at the box office. It only grossed $78 million at the worldwide box office, including $48 million in the US and $30 million internationally, but it established Gerwig as a director.

These are Greta Gerwig’s last three major directorial projects so far. She also directed Nights and Weekends, which was released in the US theatres only and earned a little over $5.4K at the box office. She also served as a screenwriter and producer for Mistress America, which grossed over $3.3 million at the global box office, and as a screenwriter and actress for Frances Ha, which grossed $8.9 million at the worldwide box office.

On the work front, Greta Gerwig is currently working on two new films based on The Chronicles of Narnia, which have been slated for a 2026 release in cinemas and on Netflix. As per reports, these projects will reportedly star Saoirse Ronan and singer Charlie XCX, among others. If the rumors turn out to be true, this would be Gerwig and Ronan’s third project together.

