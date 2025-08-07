From Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Iron Man and Transformers, the latest DCU movie, Superman, has surpassed them all at the domestic box office. It has also outpaced Jurassic World Rebirth as the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office. It will soon beat Suicide Squad and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Gunn’s movie is on track to become the seventh highest-grossing DC movie ever domestically and the highest-grossing film ever featuring Clark Kent in North America. This is indeed a great start for the new DC Universe, headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $225 million and is inches away from hitting breakeven point. It also has a stronghold at the domestic and international box office because The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows weak legs.

Superman’s box office collection on day 26 in North America

Based on the Box Office Mojo report, Superman keeps earning good numbers in North America. The movie collected $2.4 million on its 4th Tuesday at the domestic box office with a decline of 44% from last Tuesday despite losing 393 theaters last Friday. It has recorded the 3rd biggest 4th Tuesday of 2025, beating A Minecraft Movie and Jurassic World Rebirth. It has also recorded one of the biggest fourth Tuesdays among the DC films. The domestic cume of the movie stands at $320.31 million.

Check out the biggest 4th Tuesdays among DC movies

Wonder Woman – $3.9 million The Dark Knight – $3.5 million The Dark Knight Rises – $2.7 million Joker – $2.5 million Superman – $2.4 million

Surpasses Jurassic World Rebirth as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America

James Gunn’s film was released in theaters one week after Jurassic World Rebirth, and it has finally breached the gap. The DC film has surpassed Jurassic World Rebirth’s $320.29 million domestic cume as the third highest-grossing domestic release of the year.

Superman has also climbed up the all-time top 100 list after beating Rebirth, Iron Man, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring to occupy the #95 rank. The David Corenswet-led movie was released on July 11 and has amassed $559.3 million worldwide.

Box Office Summary

North America – $320.3 million

International – $239.0 million

Worldwide – $559.3 million

