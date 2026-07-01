Minions & Monsters Box Office Projection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Minions & Monsters has landed in theaters, and it is set for a massive global debut. The movie is part of the Despicable Me/Minions franchise, which has entertained fans for years. It is tracking to earn strong numbers at the box office worldwide, but the real question is whether it will hit the $200 million milestone in its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The X reviews of this latest animation are quite positive, and some even called the film the best installment in the franchise. The Despicable Me franchise has earned over $5.6 billion worldwide. It is crossing the $6 billion milestone with this latest addition. The movie has been directed by Pierre Coffin, who has also directed the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions movie. He is also the voice of the Minions.

How much is Minions & Monsters expected to earn in its opening weekend?

According to Deadline’s report, Minions & Monsters is tracking to collect around $80 million over the five-day opening weekend at the North American box office. However, some suggest that it could earn between $60 million and $90 million in its opening weekend in North America. There were no Tuesday previews for the film, and the tracking is reportedly 40% behind Minions: Rise of Gru.

Internationally, the Universal movie is expected to earn around $90 million from 59 foreign territories. It has already raked in more than $10 million in 10 overseas markets. Therefore, the animation is expected to earn around $170 million on its debut weekend at the worldwide box office. Some industry trackers also claimed that the film could collect $190 million to $210 million over the five-day global debut. With Toy Story 5 already running in theaters, it would boost the summer box office.

More about the movie

It follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions & Monsters was released worldwide on July 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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