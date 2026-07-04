Michael North America Box Office: Become the All-Time Highest Grossing Biopic( Photo Credit – Facebook)



Michael has done it after conquering the global box office; it has now emerged as the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the North American box office. It has finally surpassed the domestic haul of The Passion of the Christ against all odds, achieving a massive feat. A few days back, it achieved the same title on the global level by beating Oppenheimer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the North American box office

The music biopic is still alive and kicking at the North American box office. It collected $117k on its 10th Thursday at the North American box office. It saw a sharp decline of 55.4% from last Thursday after going online, losing 723 theaters last Friday. It is only playing across 711 locations in North America. Therefore, the movie has hit the $370.8 million cume at the North American box office.

Becomes the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the North American box office

It has achieved one of the most impressive feats at the domestic box office. The Passion of the Christ was released in 2004 and is an epic biblical drama film by Mel Gibson. It emerged as the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $370.8 million in its lifetime. Thus, Michael has surpassed that as the new all-time highest-grossing biopic in North America.

It has also been revealed that the music biopic has surpassed a Minions franchise installment at the domestic box office, making it the #65 highest-grossing film of all time. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has surpassed Minions: The Rise of Gru‘s $370.5 million domestic lifetime to climb the all-time top 70 grossers.

More about the movie

Michael is tracking to earn between $372 million and $375 million in its domestic run. It has collected $607.3 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection hits $978.1 million. It surpassed Oppenheimer as the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the worldwide box office. Antoine Fuqua’s Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $370.8 million

International – $607.3 million

Worldwide – $978.1 million

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