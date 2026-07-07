Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Disney’s The Jungle Book( Photo Credit – YouTube/Prime Video )

Toy Story 5 is packing real numbers at the box office, and in no time, it will cross the $400 million milestone in North America. The film became the #4 fastest-grossing animated film to cross $350 million domestically this weekend, and by next weekend, another key milestone is coming. Amid its glorious run, it has surpassed the domestic haul of Jon Favreau-helmed Disney hit The Jungle Book and now eyes Despicable Me 2. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Toy Story 5 crosses the $350 million milestone

The 5th installment is going strong at the box office in North America. It collected an estimated $30.3 million on its third three-day weekend for Toy Story films. It witnessed a harsh decline of 57.2% from last weekend after losing 450 theaters on Friday. It has crossed the $350 million milestone at the North American box office, becoming the #4 fastest-grossing animated film to do so domestically. Its current total stands at $365.7 million cume at the North American box office.

Surpasses The Jungle Book & eyes Despicable Me 2 next!

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has surpassed the domestic haul of The Jungle Book, inching close to all-time top 70 grossers. For the unversed, The Jungle Book by Jon Favreau grossed $364 million worldwide. Toy Story 5 has surpassed The Jungle Book in less than 20 days. It is inches away from Despicable Me 2’s lifetime at the North American box office.

Despicable Me 2 collected $368.06 million in its lifetime at the box office in North America. It is also the #70 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. The Pixar animation is around $3 million short of surpassing Despicable Me 2 and becoming the new #70 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office.

More about the Pixar movie

Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $470 million and $500 million at the North American box office. Globally, its current total stands at $763.7 million cume and is expected to earn $1.05 billion to $1.2 billion in its lifetime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $365.7 million

International – $398.0 million

Worldwide – $763.7 million

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