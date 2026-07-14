Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: It’s Now Imtiaz Ali’s 4th Highest-Grosser In India ( Photo Credit – Facebook; Instagram )

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is a case study for box office enthusiasts, the way it made a comeback after going unnoticed in the opening week. It has seen one of the best trends for a Hindi film in recent times, scoring impressive numbers week after week. Amid this, it recently surpassed Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, to become Imtiaz Ali’s 4th highest-grossing film in India.

Mints a strong moolah after a slow start

It’s been over a month, but the romantic drama continues to enjoy its share of audiences. As per the latest collection update, it scored 22 lakh on the fifth Monday, day 32. Overall, it has earned 62.34 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 73.56 crore gross. In the absence of any big releases in the coming days, the film is expected to mint more moolah. It has really come a long way after registering a dismal start of 1.15 crore net.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now Imtiaz Ali’s 4th highest-grossing film

With 62.34 crore net, Main Vaapas Aaunga has surpassed Rockstar (62 crore) to become Imtiaz Ali’s 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Today, on day 33, it is likely to surpass Jab Harry Met Sejal (62.5 crore), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, to claim the 3rd spot. The way film is moving forward, it has a chance to become Imtiaz’s top grosser as well.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Imtiaz Ali’s movies (net):

Love Aaj Kal (2009) – 67 crore Tamasha – 65.5 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal – 62.5 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 62.34 crore (32 days) Rockstar – 62 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 37.74 crore Jab We Met – 31.06 crore Highway – 27.25 crore Ahista Ahista – 1.65 crore

More about the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banners of Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films. It was distributed by Birla Studios. It was released in theaters on June 12. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 70 crore.

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