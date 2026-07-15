Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Film Faces Competition From Idhayam Murali ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, has been having a good run at the box office since its release on July 3. The film is currently in its second week. While the film has already recovered its budget, the comedy sports drama is now facing competition from the Tamil film Idhayam Murali.

Gatta Kusthi Box Office Day 12

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film’s single-day collection went below a crore for the first time on Tuesday. The film earned 0.98 crore, which was a 14.8% drop from its Monday collection of 1.15 crore. While it is normal for films to see a drop in collections during the week, the sports drama is also facing competition from Idhayam Murali. The Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan coming-of-age drama is doing well at the box office in its first week.

Day-Wise Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Day 9: 3.2 crore

Day 10: 3.4 crore

Day 11: 1.15 crore

Day 12: 0.98 crore

Total: 33.12 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 is already in the safe zone, having recovered its 27 crore budget through ticket sales. However, the film needs over 20 crore more to achieve the hit status. The film will struggle a bit to reach the milestone, considering Idhayam Murali’s performance and upcoming releases, including R Madhavan’s G.D.N.

Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection

The film, which also features a special cameo by Fahadh Faasil, has maintained collections over a crore since its release on July 10. On Tuesday, the film saw a 18% dip from its Monday collection of 1.5 crore. The film made 1.23 crore on day 12.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Idhayam Murali

Day 1- 1.9 crore

Day 2- 3.5 crore

Day 3- 3.8 crore

Day 4- 1.5 crore

Day – 1.23 crore

Total- 11.93 crore

While the film is not performing as well as Gatta Kusthi 2 did in its first week, it has held up quite well given the buzz around it.

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