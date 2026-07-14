Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Recovers 40% Of Budget (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The recently released Tamil film Idhayam Murali is quietly making a splash at the box office. Despite competition from the sports comedy drama Gatta Kusthi 2, Idhayam Murali has been performing well at the box office. Directed by Aakash Baskaran, the coming-of-age love story stars Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Even though the film had limited pre-release buzz, it seems to have quietly struck a chord with audiences.

Idhayam Murali Box Office Day 4

On its first Monday, the Fahadh Faasil starrer earned 1.5 crore. This was a 21% dip from its opening-day number of 1.9 crore. This is a normal dip that is expected on the first Monday of a film. The minor dip suggests that the Tamil film has maintained momentum and continues to attract audience interest. The film’s net India collection after four days is at 10.7 crore. On its first weekend, the film collected over 3 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Idhayam Murali

Day 1- 1.9 crore

Day 2- 3.5 crore

Day 3- 3.8 crore

Day 4- 1.5 crore

Total- 10.7 crore

Idhayam Murali Budget vs Earning Collection

The film has already collected 40% of its budget in four days. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. Despite competition from Gatta Kusthi 2, which is in its second week, Idhayam Murali is holding strong at the box office. If the film maintains its pace at the box office, it will recoup its budget in the second week.

More About Idhayam Murali

The film revolves around the love story of Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan’s characters. It begins with their college lives, where Preity does not reciprocate Atharvaa’s love. The two move on in life and become adults with jobs. However, Atharvaa still harbours feelings for Preity. He then sets out on a journey to find Preity and give her another shot at his love. On his journey, he meets many interesting people who help him. Kayadu Lohar of Dragon fame and actor Fahadh Faasil are among those who cross paths with Atharvaa. The film is said to be a light-hearted coming-of-age love story with humour and emotions.

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lenin Box Office Collection Day 4: Becomes Akhil Akkineni’s Highest-Grossing Film, Beats Most Eligible Bachelor



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News