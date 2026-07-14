Lenin Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Breaks Record Of Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akhil Akkineni has finally achieved box-office success. The actor, who made his film debut 11 years ago, has been waiting for this moment the longest. His latest Telugu drama, Lenin, is proving to be a box-office success. Within just 4 days, the film became Akhil Akkineni’s highest-grossing film, surpassing Most Eligible Bachelor (2021).

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 4

On Monday, the film recorded a nearly 50% drop in collections compared to its opening day. However, despite the expected first Monday decline, Lenin overtook Most Eligible Bachelor to become Akhil Akkineni’s highest-grossing film. After four days, the film has amassed a net collection of 29.05 crore in India. In comparison, Most Eligible Bachelor ended its theatrical run with a net India collection of 29.01 crore. With this feat, Akhil Akkineni has achieved a major box-office milestone and now has even bigger records to chase.

On Monday, Lenin collected 3.6 crore net in India, bringing the total gross earnings to 33.7 crore. Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached 41.42 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Lenin

Day 1: 7.15 crore

Day 2: 8.65 crore

Day 3: 9.65 crore

Day 4: 3.6 crore

Total: 29.05 crore

With its Monday collection, Lenin has recorded a 49.65% drop from its opening-day collection of 7.15 crore. Such a decline on the first Monday is expected for most films. Now, all eyes will be on how the film performs over the coming days. To justify its massive 100 crore budget, Lenin must maintain its momentum or register a surprise jump in collections. At present, the film still needs over 70 crore to reach the safe zone.

Akhil Akkineni’s Last Three Films At The Indian Box Office

Agent (2023) – 10.05 crore (India net)

(India net) Most Eligible Bachelor (2021) – 29.01 crore (India net)

(India net) Mr. Majnu (2019) – 15.15 crore (India net)

More About Lenin

Apart from Akhil Akkineni, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the lead. The actress is known for films like Kaantha and Kingdom. While she has been praised for her performance, this is also Bhagyashri’s big-budget film.

Meanwhile, Murali Kishor Abburu has directed Lenin. The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP in association with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments.

The film is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and follows a fierce protagonist as he navigates intense family and political conflicts while carving out his own legacy.

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