I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Fails Monday Test (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film I, Nobody has seen no growth since its July 9 release. The film has now failed the Monday test. The film was unable to draw in the audience despite being directed by Rorschach-fame Nissam Basheer and starring a superstar. However, the film could not gain momentum over the first weekend and has now completely crashed on its first Monday.

I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 5

On its first Monday, the film earned 0.57 crore. This is the first time the film collected below a crore. This marks a 74% drop from its opening-day collection of 2.2 crore. The film was released on a Thursday and benefited from an extended weekend. Despite the four-day weekend, the film struggled to reach even a double-digit total.

Day-Wise Collection of I, Nobody

Day 1- 2.2 crore

Day 2- 1.25 crore

Day 3- 1.6 crore

Day 4- 1.36 crore

Day 5- 0.57 crore

Total- 7.02 crore

I, Nobody Worldwide Box Office Collection

Malayalam films usually have a broad overseas market, especially in West Asia. However, I, Nobody, have grossed 6 crore in total from its overseas market. While it has done considerably better than the Indian market, it is not much. With the overseas market contribution, the worldwide gross total is 14.14 crore.

Prithviraj’s Upcoming Film

I, Nobody, marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first release of 2026. His last film, Vilaayath Buddha, was released in November 2025. The film was a disaster at the box office. The film ended its lifetime collection at 5.2 crore net in India. With two back-to-back box office bombs, Prithviraj has two upcoming films to redeem his box-office star status.

His next film is the much-anticipated Malayalam film, Khalifa. The film, however, is part of the three-way clash this Onam. The film will be released in theatres alongside Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game.

Khalifa is touted as an action entertainer, with Prithviraj in a stylised avatar. This is Prithviraj’s second collaboration with director Vysakh. The two last worked together in the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja.

In September, Prithviraj will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. There is much anticipation around the film.

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