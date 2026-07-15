Cocktail 2 Box Office Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Wikipedia)

Cocktail 2 director Homi Adajania achieved a massive milestone in his career, as he scored his first-ever century at the Indian box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the romantic comedy has also pushed his career total over 225 crore. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Homi Adajania’s performance at the Indian box office

Homi Adajania made his directorial debut with Saif Ali Khan’s Being Cyrus, which was an English film. He entered Hindi cinema with a bang, directing Cocktail, written by Imtiaz Ali. The 2012 romantic comedy marked his first big hit, accumulating 76 crore net in its lifetime.

Interestingly, the 54-year-old filmmaker has directed only 3 other theatrical releases in the last 14 years. He proved his ace skills yet again in 2014, with Deepika Padukone and Naseeruddin Shah’s Finding Fanny. Although it earned only 35.91 crore in its lifetime, the satirical road film gained a hit verdict.

In 2020, Homi directed Radhika Madan and Irfan Khan’s Andrezi Medium. It opened to positive reviews, but the box office run was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Misses a hat-trick of hits with Cocktail 2

Homi Adajania returned to his directorial hat for the spiritual sequel, Cocktail 2, released in 2026. Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon starrer has collected 104.22 crore in its lifetime. It has yet to recover its full budget of 110 crore and earn the success tag. The hit verdict will remain out of reach, missing a hat-trick for the director after Cocktail and Finding Fanny.

However, the romantic comedy has pushed his box office total collection to over 225 crore. With 5 releases in total, Homi Adajania has minted 233.05 crore net in India.

Check out Homi Adajani’s performance at the Indian box office (net collection):

Being Cyrus: 6.44 crore Cocktail 2: 104.22 crore Cocktail: 76 crore Finding Fanny: 35.91 crore Angrezi Medium: 10.48 crore

Total: 233.05 crore

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