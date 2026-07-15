Obsession North America Box Office: Can It Beat Jaws? (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Curry Barker’s Obsession might be the biggest original horror movie in the last decade, but will it beat the Steven Spielberg classic, Jaws, at the North American box office? Obsession is one of the most-discussed films on social media, and for all the right reasons. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Curry Barker sensation collected at the North American box office?

The horror movie has been shining at the box office even after so many weeks. It collected $3.8 million on its 9th weekend and added another $643k on its 9th Monday at the box office in North America. The Curry Barker movie dropped just 36.8% from last Monday, and with that, the box office total reached the $254 million mark in North America.

Can it beat Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, the OG summer blockbuster, domestically?

Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1975, is one of the most popular horror movies ever and has earned cult classic status over the years. The sci-fi thriller is also regarded as the OG summer blockbuster, and no other sequel in the franchise could recreate that thrill in cinemas. It collected $280.08 million at the North American box office in its lifetime, including multiple re-releases.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Obsession is edging closer to the domestic haul of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws – but can it beat the classic? Well, according to reports, Obsession is tracking to earn between $260 million and $270 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it is far below the lifetime total of Jaws, suggesting that Obsession will not surpass the Steven Spielberg movie in its original run, at least.

More about the film’s box office

The Curry Barker sensation collected more than $425 million at the worldwide box office. The new releases and their availability on digital platforms have slowed the film’s box office run. It is inches away from surpassing another OG horror classic, The Exorcist, at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary

Domestic – $254.0 million

International – $173.3 million

Worldwide – $427.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Frozen As 13th Highest-Grossing Animation Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News