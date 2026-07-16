Box Office: Akshay Kumar Is 420 Crore+ Away From His Biggest Year Ever In India? (Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/Youtube)

Akshay Kumar struggled a lot in the post-COVID era and finally found some relief in 2026. The year started on a high note for him with Bhooth Bangla doing well at the Indian box office. His latest release, Welcome To The Jungle, is also doing decent business and has already emerged as a success. Up next, he has two more big releases this year, which just puts one question in front of every box office enthusiast – Will he repeat the magic of 2019? Let’s discuss it below!

Golden run in 2019 for Akshay Kumar

In 2019, Akshay had four releases, and it was truly a golden period for him at the box office. It started with Kesari, which amassed 153 crore net. It was followed by Mission Mangal, which marked the actor’s first double century with a collection of 200.16 crore net. The third release, Housefull 4, also scored a double century, earning 206 crore net. Even Good Newwz was a 200 crore grosser, earning 201.14 crore net. Overall, his 2019 total was a staggering 760.3 crore net.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Akshay’s 2019 releases (net):

Kesari – 153 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore

Total – 760.3 crore

Good run for Akshay in 2026 with Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle

With four releases in 2026, fans and box-office enthusiasts are hoping for the 2019 magic to be repeated. The first release of the year, Bhooth Bangla, was a nostalgic trip for movie buffs, with the hit duo of Priyadarshan and Akshay returning after a long time. It attracted family audiences in large numbers, resulting in a strong run of 199.23 crore net at the Indian box office.

The second and the latest release, Welcome To The Jungle, is still running in theaters and has earned 135.2 crore net so far. The cumulative collection of these two movies is 334.43 crore net. So, Akshay Kumar needs 425.88 crore more to beat his 2019 collections and record his highest-grossing year at the Indian box office.

Surpassing 2019’s collections is still possible

With Welcome To The Jungle’s run almost coming to an end, Akshay Kumar must score over 415 crore with his two upcoming movies. His next is Haiwaan, which reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan. Given the look of the film, it doesn’t appear to be a big money spinner. So, all hopes are now on Akshay’s last release of the year, his untitled film with Anees Bazmee. Scoring 415 crore+ with two movies is tough, but not impossible with strong word-of-mouth. So, there’s still a chance Akshay will surpass 2019’s collections.

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