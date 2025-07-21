Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira united at the big screens to deliver us the comedy drama, Sarbala Ji. Released on July 18, 2025, Mandeep Kumar’s directorial has clocked the second biggest opening weekend of 2025 in Punjabi cinema. That’s not it; it has emerged as the 4th highest grosser in Pollywood this year. Scroll below for day 3 report!

Sarbala Ji Box Office Day 3 Collection

The comedy-drama showcased notable growth during the opening weekend. The graph witnessed another good jump of 29% on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, Sarbala Ji earned 2 crores on day 3.

The opening weekend lands around 4.70 crore net, which is approximately 5.54 crores in gross earnings.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of Sarbala Ji below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 1.55 crores

Day 3: 2 crores

Total: 4.70 crores

Clocks the #2 opening weekend of 2025 in Pollywood

Sarbala Ji registered the second-biggest debut weekend in Punjabi cinema, leaving behind all 2025 releases except Saunkan Saunkanay 2.

Here are the top 3 debut weekends in Punjabi cinema (2025) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 7.60 crores Sarbala Ji: 4.70 crores Akaal: 3.73 crores

Sarbala Ji emerges 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

The record-breaking spree continues as Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal starrer has surpassed 5 films in only 24 hours. It left behind Majhail, Mr & Mrs 420 Again, Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya, Badnaam, and Dakuaan Da Munda 3 to emerge as the #5 grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films (net collection) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 18.27 crores Akaal: 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 4.83 crores Sarbala Ji: 4.70 crores (3 days) Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 4.66 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya: 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again: 3.72 crores Majhail: 2.8 crores Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sarbala Ji Box Office Collection Day 2: Knocks Down Hoshiar Singh To Emerge As #9 Punjabi Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News