Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is now facing mid-week blues at the Indian box office. But the Telugu fantasy action adventure continues to achieve new feats in its theatrical run. Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial is now less than four crores away from surpassing Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Sacnilk, Mirai garnered 1.50 crores on day 13. It suffered 14% drop in earnings compared to the 1.75 croress on the second Tuesday. The daily collection is now witnessing a constant decline, but hopefully, the upcoming weekend will compensate by seeing a surge in footfalls.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 84.05 crore net, which is approximately 99.17 crores in gross total! Mirai is a success as it has earned 40% profits against its reported budget of 60 crores. However, Teja Sajja starrer will only gain the hit verdict when it earns double the investment.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 65.10 crores

Day 8: 2.75 crores

Day 9: 5.15 crores

Day 10: 6 crores

Day 11: 1.80 crores

Day 12: 1.75 crores

Day 13: 1.50 crores

Total: 84.05 crore

Mirai vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office

While Pawan Kalyan is roaring loud with They Call Him OG, his other 2025 release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (87 crores), is in danger! Mirai is only 2.95 crores away from surpassing its lifetime and emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. That milestone will be unlocked in the next two days.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 84.05 crores

ROI: 40%

India gross: 99.17 crores

Overseas gross: 29.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 128.52 crores

Verdict: Success

