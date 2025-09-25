Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is now facing mid-week blues at the Indian box office. But the Telugu fantasy action adventure continues to achieve new feats in its theatrical run. Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial is now less than four crores away from surpassing Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Scroll below for the day 13 report!
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13
According to Sacnilk, Mirai garnered 1.50 crores on day 13. It suffered 14% drop in earnings compared to the 1.75 croress on the second Tuesday. The daily collection is now witnessing a constant decline, but hopefully, the upcoming weekend will compensate by seeing a surge in footfalls.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 84.05 crore net, which is approximately 99.17 crores in gross total! Mirai is a success as it has earned 40% profits against its reported budget of 60 crores. However, Teja Sajja starrer will only gain the hit verdict when it earns double the investment.
Trending
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):
- Week 1: 65.10 crores
- Day 8: 2.75 crores
- Day 9: 5.15 crores
- Day 10: 6 crores
- Day 11: 1.80 crores
- Day 12: 1.75 crores
- Day 13: 1.50 crores
Total: 84.05 crore
Mirai vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office
While Pawan Kalyan is roaring loud with They Call Him OG, his other 2025 release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (87 crores), is in danger! Mirai is only 2.95 crores away from surpassing its lifetime and emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. That milestone will be unlocked in the next two days.
Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 13
- Budget: 60 crores
- India net: 84.05 crores
- ROI: 40%
- India gross: 99.17 crores
- Overseas gross: 29.35 crores
- Worldwide gross: 128.52 crores
- Verdict: Success
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 28: Only 17 Crores Away From A Never-Before-Seen Feat For Mollywood!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News