We are done with the first half of the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar and the first half is an emotionally high octane ride. The entertainment quotient remains high with a fine balance of romance, action and emotions. Salman manages to shine especially in the emotional scenes showcasing a more vulnerable side to his performance.

The plot revolves around Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar (Salman Khan), the king of the Rajkot dynasty who is happily married to Saisri Rajkot (Rashmika Mandanna). However, despite their happy marriage, Sanjay is often unable to give her time due to his other commitments. On the other hand, he earns the ire of a politician Pradhan (Sathyaraj) after beating up his son Arjun (Prateik Babbar) inside a plane. When a tragedy turns his life upside down, Sanjay tries to redeem himself for not being there for his wife when he needed her the most. However, he comes face to face with his arch rivals in the process.

The first half quickly establishes the crux of the plot. From establishing Sanjay and Saisri’s relationship to an approaching hurricane in his life, the screenplay doesn’t waste time for the major events to unfold. However, some plotlines have some major loopholes and fall prey to some absurdity. While Sanjay and Pradhan’s rivalry might take the centre stage in the second half, it might make way for some loopholes and melodramatic performances.

The background score is gripping especially in the action sequences. Salman Khan’s screen presence is magnetic but we can expect some more intensity in his performance on the second half. Rashmika Mandanna is convincing in her brief screen space but there is a lack of spark in her chemistry with Khan. Sathyaraj’s performance falls prey to a loud acting while Sharman Joshi’s performance lacks a variation.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Sikandar. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon

