Salman Khan’s Sikandar has been booking tickets at a snail’s speed on BMS but despite the slow impact, it has managed to book 250K tickets in advance on BMS, a few hours before the release of the film in the theaters on March 30. In fact, from 10 – 11 pm on March 29, the ticket sales for the first time hit a sale of 10K tickets per hour for the first time!

Fails To Enter Top 3 Ticket Pre-Sales Of 2024 – 25

The ticket pre-sales of the action biggie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, will definitely fail to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2024-25 on BMS. The third best ticket pre-sales of 2024 – 25 is Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s 568.3K, and Salman Khan will fail to touch this number by any means!

Sikandar Ticket Pre-Sales

The ticket pre-sales for Sikandar hit a total 71.1K ticket sales on March 29 from 8 am to 10 pm, which means the action biggie could sell 5081 tickets per hour, 84 tickets per minute and 1.4 tickets per second! This In fact, it could garner a ticket sale of only 9.9K on BMS from 9 – 10 pm. The film has a few hours to escalate the bookings on BMS before the film finally releases!

Only 32% Of Number 1 Pre-Sales

The number of pre-sales of 2025 on BMS is Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava, which registered a ticket pre-sales of 777K. Sikandar, in total, registered only 32% of the total ticket pre-sales registered by the period drama on BMS.

Here are the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Hindi films of 2024 – 25 on BMS.

Stree 2: 926.43K Chhaava: 776.6K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 568.3K Singham Again: 420.7K Fighter: 307K Sikandar: 250K (till 10 PM) Mr & Mrs Mahi: 211K* Shaitaan: 159K Article 370: 155.3K Sky Force: 148K**

** 49K tickets at discounted rates

* tickets at Rs 99

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

