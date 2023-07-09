After the super success of Pathaan, fans eagerly await the glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s next, Jawan. The trailer is releasing this week, and the craze is at its peak. Until the film hits the big screens, the hype will be surreal. And it might turn out to be a special event for Salman Khan fans too, marking the actor’s reunion with SRK, but with a little twist!

Shah Rukh and Salman bonded for a scene after a long time with Pathaan. The euphoria of the same was witnessed in theatres, with the audience erupting and creating a stadium-like experience. Now, the magic would be once again seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, where the duo would be sharing the screen space for a special scene.

But what if we tell you that before Tiger 3, the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might happen when Jawan releases in theatres? Yes, you read that right! Not for a scene, but it is rumoured that the teaser of Tiger 3 could be attached to SRK‘s upcoming action thriller in theatres. While there’s no official information about this, there’s a strong possibility that it might just happen.

For the unversed, Jawan will be distributed by YRF in the overseas market. So, there are chances that the teaser of Tiger 3 getting unleashed on the big screen with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

While the news is nothing but a rumour, we hope this ‘Jawan x Tiger 3‘ thing comes true as it will create a rage in theatres, like what we witnessed during Pathaan.

