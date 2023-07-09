Since the teaser of Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush was released, the film has been only receiving troll and hate comments. Now that the film has been released and a good amount of people have watched it, the backlash didn’t end. From poor VFX and CGI effects to ill portrayal of the mythological drama Ramayana to weird ‘tapori’ dialogues, all can be found in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan led film.

After defending the film and the controversial Lord Hanuman’s dialogue in Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir finally addressed it and issued a public apology. Now, Vikram Matsal, who played Hanuman in Ramayan (2008), reacted to the same and slammed the film’s writer. Scroll ahead to read further.

Hours after Manoj Muntashir’s apology, Vikram Matsal shared his opinion about it and revealed that this realisation should have happened earlier. As reported in News18, he said, “Aapne (Manoj Muntashir) Sanatan dharam ki poore vishva mein aapne Rs 600 crore kharch kar badnaami ki hai. Aapko pehle din hi maafi mangni chaiye thi. Aap samajdaar aur padhe-likhe ho kar hokar itni badi galti kaise kar sakte hai.”

Well, for the unversed, weeks after defending the Hanuman dialogue in Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir finally apologised to the audience in his recent tweet. He wrote in his public apology, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”

However, his apology didn’t sit right with the netizens, and they have been trolling Manoj continuously. For those who don’t know, In Adipurush, while Prabhas played Raghava, Kriti Sanon was seen as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

What are your thoughts about Vikram Matsal’s reaction to Manoj’s apology? Share with us through comments.

