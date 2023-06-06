Sunil Dutt, born Balraj Dutt, is a prominent name in the Indian film industry, with his legacy being carried forward by his son Sanjay Dutt, who, again like his father, is a versatile actor. While Sanjay focused on building his acting career, starting with Rocky in 1981, his father transitioned into politics. Here’s why the Rocky star once thought his father wasn’t a good fit for the political world.

The father and son duo shared the screen in Munna Bhai MBBS, and their on-screen presence was nothing but heart-melting, and there is no doubt that both of them are actors with great talent. The film came out in 2003, and in 2005, the veteran actor passed away following a heart attack robbing the cinema world of his art. In 1984 the senior actor joined the Indian National Congress party, a former Sheriff of Mumbai, besides being a Member of the Parliament for five terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the 1990s in an interview with Filmfare, Sanjay Dutt shared his thoughts on his father, Sunil Dutt, joining politics. He said, “People are constantly making a fool of Dad, taking him for a ride and are constantly returning for repeat performances. I wish he’d realise this and stop being treated like this. He’s too good a man and wants to help others since he is in a position to do that.” Not only that, the Munna Bhai actor also thought that his father should leave the world of politics.

Sanjay Dutt also said, “Politics is still a bone of contention between us. I think he should quit. He’s too nice and honest for politics. He wants to do good for the country, but he fails to realise that it’s not a one-man job. He’s constantly under tension since he joined politics. I wish he’d stick to making films, something he’s done all his life.” He also spoke about Sunil Dutt’s influence on him, and speaking of that, he added, “People have often speculated about our relationship, they believed I was a mama’s boy, but the fact is that it is my father who’s influenced me the most. We share our values and priorities.”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Adipurush’s Hindi Box Office Opening Predicted By KRK & We’re Suprised With His Sudden Positive Words For Prabhas’ Film: “Trending Is Going High Day By Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News