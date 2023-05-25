Riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise, Tamil star Karthi will soon be seen in ‘Japan’, a quirky action thriller helmed by Raju Murugan.

And on Thursday, to mark the actor’s birthday the makers have released the first-look teaser.

‘Japan’ is a milestone film for Karthi as it is his 25th film. It also has Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and Vijay Milton playing pivotal roles.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the intro video featuring Karthi in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption read: “Here comes our #Japan – Made in India #JapanFromDiwali.” ‘Japan’ is slated for a 2023 Diwali release.

In the video, Karthi as ‘Japan’ is seen in entirely new flamboyant avatar, sporting curly hair, funky glasses and a track suit, and he wields two golden machine guns in both his hands.

Japan’s cinematography is by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj. The music and background score of the movie is being composed by G.V. Prakash.

