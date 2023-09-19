Anushka Shetty is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry. She is known for films like “Arundhati,” “Vedam,” “Rudhramadevi,” and “Bhaagamathie.” However, she is widely known for her portrayal of the iconic character Devasena in the epic Baahubali film series directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

The actress is currently basking in the glory of her recent hit, “Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty,” which has garnered immense love and appreciation from both mainstream and discerning audiences. In this film, Anushka and Naveen Polishetty portray two young individuals who forge an unconventional connection.

Despite receiving accolades for her performance, Anushka Shetty was conspicuously absent from a promotional event, sparking rumours that she might be avoiding it due to persistent inquiries about her personal life, particularly her marriage. Additionally, questions regarding alleged link-ups with Baahubali star Prabhas seem to be a recurring and uncomfortable topic for her.

According to a report from Telugu 360, Anushka Shetty has recently been focused on her fitness journey, making efforts to shed some weight. It’s been reported that she has even turned down certain film offers to prioritize getting back into shape. Anushka Shetty has been diligently exploring various fitness routines and diet plans with the goal of achieving her peak physical condition for an upcoming film.

It appears that Anushka Shetty is set to be one of the leading actresses in Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming project, produced by UV Creations, the same team behind “Saaho.” The shoot for this fantasy film is slated to commence in 2024. The makers plan to conduct a thorough look test on Anushka Shetty before finalizing her appearance for the role.

While rumours have long circulated about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas being a couple, both have consistently denied such claims. They maintain that they are close friends and steadfastly support each other. There have also been speculations about Anushka Shetty marrying a non-industry individual, but as of now, the actress is content and single.

