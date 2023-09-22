Prabhas’ Salaar has been in the headlines since the film was announced. The film is one of the much-awaited flicks of the year, and fans are eagerly waiting for its theatrical release. When the makers postponed the original date of September 28, it caused a lot of anguish in Prabhas fans.

Following this, speculations arose that the movie might target a Makar Sankranti 2024 release, a date already crowded with other releases. Subsequently, reports suggested a March 2024 release plan, leaving minimal breathing space between Kalki 2898 AD and Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

Prabhas’ fans grew anxious, considering his recent cinematic outings. A weak script marred Radhe Shyam, while Adipurush did not bolster his image as hoped, leaving a mixed track record. This year, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the top Indian actor, thanks to the tremendous success of his films Jawan and Pathaan. Following closely behind is Rajinikanth, with Sunny Deol securing a notable position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Tollywood struggled to produce a major hit in the same year, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of Salaar with hopes of a box office explosion. However, it appears that Salaar faced hurdles, primarily concerning its VFX quality, which raised concerns among the filmmakers. Director Prashanth Neel is determined to deliver a cinematic masterpiece that meets the high expectations of Prabhas’ vast fanbase.

Additionally, reports suggest that a delay occurred due to disagreements between the producers and exhibitors/distributors in the Telangana and Andhra markets. The producers reportedly demanded a hefty sum of Rs 300 crores, which the exhibitors/distributors refused to meet, resulting in the postponement of the film’s release.

Sriya Reddy recently posted an update on her Instagram Stories, leaving fans curious about the potential release date of Salaar on November 2. This date appears favourable, especially considering the crowded lineup of releases in December 2023. Take a look at this below:

In previous interviews, Sriya Reddy asserted that Salaar stands out above the KGF series and even drew comparisons to the iconic TV show Game of Thrones. Additionally, Prabhas’ character in the film has been described as the epitome of brutality, making him the most formidable presence in the world of Salaar.

