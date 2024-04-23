Coolie (Hindi) Teaser Review: Rajinikanth In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Universe Is Literally Raining Gold & Hinting At Shah Rukh Khan's Arrival - Thalaivar's 171 Is Beasting Already!

After a lot of speculations around Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s next hat being untitled, Thalaivar 171 was revealed with a title and a fully commercial teaser. The film has been titled Coolie, and a 3-minute 16 seconds teaser was dropped to welcome Anna to Lokesh’s Universe.

The teaser is equally entertaining in Hindi as in Tamil, with Anna entering a dockyard stuffed with Gold. But guess who glitters more than Gold? None other than Anna. As he carelessly keeps attacking goons at illegal sites, his charm and suaveness are unparalleled.

In Tamil, the actor re-iterates his Ranga dialogue offering a brilliant recall to his fans. Anirudh’s background music also promises to push this commercial entertainer to its peak. Coolie teaser, however, is too soon to judge the film that will commence the shoot now.

But the Hindi version of the song hints massively at Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival as well. A few months ago, it was speculated that SRK was approached by Loki for the Rajinikanth film. However, he politely declined the offer.

Recently it was speculated that SRK is definitely collaborating on Coolie with Rajinikanth. Now, in the teaser, Anna hints at this massive collaboration, and we might not spoil your experience of watching the teaser and figuring it out yourself. However, we might definitely tell you to look for an easy, breezy whistle at the end of the teaser.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has peaked with his last release, Leo, at the box office. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth ruled box office numbers with Jailer last year. Looking at the two powerhouses collaborating Coolie seems like a master move, even in the Hindi belt.

The Hindi teaser of Coolie, in a very classic way, says ‘Phoot le’ in Rajinikanth’s voice as he fights goons in what seems like a total masala film on its way. Hopefully, it will serve golden numbers at the box office as it starts shooting with the announcement teaser. We guess it’s too soon to predict anything.

Check out the teaser here.

