Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has become a box office monster, and it won’t stop anytime soon. After fetching historic numbers in the first 3 days, the film went crazy on day 4 and has gone overdrive once again during night shows. Usually, due to the Sunday curse, the occupancy drops considerably during night shows, but the scenario is completely different in the case of this magnum opus. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Considering the never-before-seen hype surrounding the Pushpa sequel, it was on the cards that Sunday would be epic. But once again, the film has stunned everyone by exceeding expectations. The Hindi version was expected to go mad, but other versions, especially Telugu, have joined the party and helped it register an earth-shattering collection.

Both Hindi and Telugu versions kicked off Sunday with over 50% occupancy in the morning shows. In fact, for Hindi, the occupancy was higher than 60%. As the day progressed, it became clear that another historic day was on the cards at the Indian box office. Be it big cities, tier 2, tier 3 centers, or even interiors, Pushpa 2 exploded today.

There have been capacity issues at several places, and even late-night shows have been added. Among states, Maharashtra is leading the business with a big difference, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat. Out of all these states, it’s surprising to see the performance of Gujarat, as for most Bollywood movies, the state has remained below the mark. It just speaks about the craze of Pushpa 2.

With extraordinary trending throughout the day, Pushpa 2 is heading for 141-144 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 4, which is surreal. It’s a huge growth from yesterday’s 120 crores, which in itself was a dream score.

Including the estimates, the film has entered the 500 crore club in an unimaginable way, and its 4-day total stands at 537.25-540.25 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this, Allu Arjun has got his first ever 500 crore grosser in India, and how he has achieved this feat is unbelievable.

