Kannada superstar Yash, known for his powerful performances in the KGF franchise, recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. Before the shooting of Ramayana, a much-awaited mythological epic, the actor went to the temple to visit Lord Shiva and seek blessings for the new venture.

Yash’s Fluent Hindi

In a video shared by ANI, Yash, dressed in a simple white shirt and sporting his trademark long beard, humbly expressed his feelings in Hindi after the darshan. The Kannada star said, “Bahot khushi huwa. Shiv ji ka aashirwaad chahiye tha. Aur main Shiv ka bahot bada bhakt hu. Bachpan se mujhe… mane-devaru bolte hai. Ghar ka Kuldevta bhi Shiva hai. Bahot khushi huwa. Woh vibration hi bilkul alag hai, hum jis tarah se baithe the, samay kaise chala gaya pata hi nahi chala. Dhyan mein baith gaye toh bahot accha laga. Sabka bhala ho, sabko achha ho, sabko abhivrudhi mile.”

This roughly translates to, “I felt very happy. I needed Lord Shiva’s blessings. And I am a big devotee of Shiva. Since childhood… we call him ‘Mane Devaru.’ Shiva is also the family deity at home. I felt pleased. That vibration is truly unique, as is the way we were sitting — we didn’t even realize how time passed. Sitting in meditation felt really good. May everyone be blessed, may everyone be well, and may everyone progress.”

While the actor’s spiritual trip caught fans’ attention, it was his fluent Hindi during a brief media interaction that unexpectedly divided the internet. One netizen commented, “HANDSOME “RAVAN” OF INDIA.”

Another user commented, “This is what we Kannadiga follow. When we are outside Karnataka, we try to speak the respective native language to some extent, if not 100%, this is what we expect when outsiders in Karnataka. Respect the local language, culture and the people and try to be one among us.”

However, not everyone was pleased. One X user expressed disappointment, saying, “bhai hindi me baat kyu kiya tere olata fans fatwa laga denge tere ghar ke bahar be safe” (Bro, why did you speak in Hindi? Your reverse fans will issue a fatwa outside your house — be safe). Another user sarcastically added, “Ask him to speak in Marathi.”

Such a view could easily lead to the speculation that the star is deliberately honing his Hindi for Bollywood’s sake, particularly as he prepares for his role in Ramayana, which is focused on a pan-Indian audience.

Ramayana Shoot to Begin Soon

The temple visit was not just a personal ritual but part of a long-standing tradition for Yash, who makes it a point to seek divine blessings before every major release. This time, the stakes are higher as he prepares to step into Raavan’s mighty shoes in Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Yash has reportedly wrapped preparations for his solo scenes, with shooting expected to kick off soon in Mumbai. The film, planned as a two-part spectacle, promises to use cutting-edge technology to retell the classic epic on a global stage. The first part is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, while part two is expected to hit screens in 2027.

