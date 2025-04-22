A recent buzz around Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups suggested that Malayalam star Sudev Nair may join the cast of the highly anticipated movie. The rumor sparked from a warm birthday message shared by Geetu Mohandas on Instagram, featuring a candid image of Sudev holding a surfboard at the beach.

Her caption read, “Happy Birthday to one of my fav performers.” This led fans to connect the dots as Sudev was the only actor visibly featured in the recently released teaser of Toxic. The teaser strengthened assumptions about his key role in the narrative. The shadowy, stylized frames hint at something dark and action-driven, similar to the roles Sudev is known for portraying.

The actor also took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Yash, in which he is seen holding his hands and thanking the crew of Toxic for a memorable moment on set. He wrote, “Thank you @thenameisyash and our Toxic film crew for choreographing the sweetest stunt of the day. In pineapple and chocolate flavours. Unsuccessfully tried my best to break his diet. I, however, am under no such dietary regulations for my Birthday week. @geetu_mohandas @toxic_themovie @kvn.productions #rajeevravi”

While Sudev Nair’s caption appears light-hearted on the surface, it also drops a significant clue. The actor mentions a stunt choreographed for him on set. Could his character be involved in the film’s adrenaline-fuelled action set pieces? With the tone of Toxic described as a dark fairy tale, it’s safe to assume that Sudev might be playing a layered role that blends intensity, combat, and emotion.

While the makers have refrained from giving away much of the character details, the teaser appearance, the director’s post, and his own cheeky caption suggest that Sudev Nair may be portraying a crucial role in the film’s twisted fairytale-inspired world.

Sudev Nair is recognized for his nuanced performances. He rose to critical acclaim with My Life Partner, which earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2014. In addition to Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, he is also gearing up for the release of his next Malayalam film, Sleeplessly Yours, directed by Goutham Surya. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

