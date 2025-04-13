Jr. NTR has a massive fan following—not just in the Telugu states, but across the country—thanks to his appearances in pan-Indian films and the dubbing of his movies into multiple languages. However, the strongest support for the actor still comes from his native Telugu-speaking audience. This was evident during a promotional event for Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, set to release on April 18, 2025.

The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and the legendary actress Vijayashanti as son and mother, with Vijayashanti reportedly playing an IPS officer. Both actors attended the event, where Jr NTR was invited as the chief guest.

Unfortunately, while Vijayashanti was addressing the audience, fans of Jr NTR began chanting slogans like “CM NTR,” disrupting the proceedings, per CineJosh. This behavior left the actor disappointed, and he was seen expressing his displeasure to his fans. He even threatened to leave the event if the disruption continued. The incident quickly became a talking point.

Despite the interruption, Vijayashanti handled the situation with grace, showing no sign of anger or resentment toward the overenthusiastic fans. Jr NTR, too, let go of his frustration and forgave the fans right on stage, choosing to focus on the positive energy.

Later, he shared updates about his upcoming film War 2, a Bollywood action entertainer that he assured would not disappoint his fans. Observers also noted a visible change in his appearance—he seemed to have slimmed down, reportedly in preparation for his next collaboration with director Prashanth Neel.

