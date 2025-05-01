It’s the end of the opening day for Nani’s much-awaited HIT 3! Considering the strong buzz and the sequel factor, the film was always expected to do well and with Nani’s rising stardom coming into play, everyone was confident that it would rake in a solid number at the Indian box office on day 1. For the actor, it has comfortably emerged as the second biggest opener of all time after Dasara. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Outstanding occupancy reports

The latest Tollywood action thriller was off to a flyer in the morning shows. In the main Telugu version, there was an occupancy of around 80% in the morning, which is fantastic. The afternoon shows went a notch higher with an excellent 92% occupancy. In the evening, it was again excellent at 91%. Even in the night shows, the film displayed a rocking hold.

The Tamil-dubbed version opened well with 39% occupancy in the morning shows. Afternoon shows were solid with 55%, followed by 33% in the evening shows. In the night shows, there was a jump.

The Kannada dubbed version had an overall occupancy of 22% for HIT 3, while the Hind version registered a good 29% occupancy throughout the day. The Malayalam version was also good with 29% occupancy.

HIT 3 records the second-biggest opening for Nani!

With the strong buzz and the holiday factor coming into play, HIT 3 registered a smashing day 1 collection of 18-20 crore net at the Indian box office, which is really superb. As expected, the major chunk of business has come from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

What’s more interesting is that such a start has come with the adult certification. With 18-20 crores in the kitty, the film has recorded the second biggest opening for Nani. His Dasara is at the top with 23.20 crore net.

