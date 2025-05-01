Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has almost ended its day 1 at the Indian box office and it has been a total madness. With strong buzz on the ground and genuine interest among moviegoers, the film saw rocking occupancies throughout the day, helping it to register the second biggest opening for Suriya, sitting just below his magnum opus, Kanguva. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Solid start on the board!

As we reported earlier, the Kollywood entertainer took a flying start in the morning shows. Speaking about the original Tamil version, the film registered an excellent occupancy of 76% in the morning shows. In the afternoon, it jumped further at a fantastic 84%. In the evening shows, there was a slight drop of up to 78%. While the occupancy for the night shows is yet to come, it learned that the film is going strong.

In the Telugu-dubbed version, Retro opened on a good note with an occupancy of 33% in the morning. In the afternoon shows, it went up to 45%. Evening shows were good at 38%. The Hindi version was poor with an overall occupancy of 8%.

Retro clocks the second-highest day 1 for Suriya!

With strong pre-sales of over 10 crore gross and the Labor Day holiday, Retro had a dominating show at ticket windows and as per day 1 early trends flowing in, it is heading for a collection of 20-22 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a strong comeback for Suriya after the massive disaster of Kanguva.

With 20-22 crores in the kitty, Retro has registered the second biggest opening for the actor. Kanguva is at the top with 24 crore net.

More about the film

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, marking his first-ever collaboration with Suriya. It is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. It is currently running in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Run As Chiyaan Vikram’s 4th Highest-Grosser Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News