Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey talks about playing a negative lead in the movie ‘Midday Meeal’ and the actor says he feels satisfied to be part of a movie which deals with social issues rather than just focusing on usual subjects of romance or action.

Ranvir Shorey says: “Working on ‘Midday Meeal’ has really been one of those projects in my life which have touched my heart. We often make big movies which have lots of action, drama and many more. But we never focus on social issues, which are very important for each one of us to know.

“This movie has undoubtedly taught me the importance of food, and I really hope that the audience will like this movie as it has something that has never seen me in such a character”.

Ranvir Shorey, who had worked in films such as ‘Jism‘, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Bheja Fry’ and also hosted the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’ and had also been part of out of the box projects like ‘Kadakh’.

For him, working with Anil in his recent project is quite a fulfilling experience.

Ranvir Shorey comments: “Anil is such a hardworking soul, who made sure that what message he wanted to send to the audience should be told over the big screen. He has made sure to bring the best from each actor to spread this strong message massively to the audience. I really loved working with him.”

The poster of the film is already out featuring actor-director Anil Singh on it. It is all set to be released on October 14.

