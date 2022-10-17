There was further growth in collections for Doctor G as 5.94 crores more came in. The film is primarily made for the multiplexes and it’s audiences here, especially at the bigger urban centres, where it’s doing well. This used to be the case for such genre of films pre-pandemic as well but then audiences have so much used to grabbing content straight on the OTT that the footfalls have been reduced to almost half.

Doctor G now stands at 15.03 crores and would now need a very good stability on Monday if it had to take a stab at a 40 crores lifetime. Ideally, collections should be at least 3 crores as that would mean reasonable fall from 3.87 crores that it had collected on Friday. It would be tough though since ticket rates are reduced during the weekdays, which means in terms of footfalls we are talking about hardly any fall. Now one could have hoped for that had the growth on Saturday and Sunday been phenomenal. However with that not really happening, it’s going to be more of wishful thinking.

It’s understandable if sometimes films don’t do well at the box office but then when good movies struggle too due to external forces, it makes one wonder whether audiences are now interested in watching only event films. Now that’s unimaginable because you need all sort of films to survive for those 52 weeks of the year and there can’t be 52 event films to fill in for that. For the unversed, Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

