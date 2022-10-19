Code Name Tiranga could well wrap up under a lifetime of 1 crore. The weekend collections were in any case horrific at 0.65 crores and now weekday collections have come under the 10 lakh mark. Between Monday and Tuesday merely 15 lakhs more have come in and that has pushed the film’s collections to 0.80 crores*.

Now between today and tomorrow, at best 10 lakh more would come in which means a first-week total of 0.90 crores*. After that one can hardly expect any screens and shows to be allocated to the film in the second week, which means it would be challenging enough to accumulate 10 lakh more so that at least 1 crore lifetime could come in.

These are indeed terrible times at the box office because one can’t fathom what would eventually work for the audiences. On one end concept-based films like Doctor G are flopping while on the other even action films like Code Name Tiranga are not working. There are at least 10 more mid-budget films like these that would be arriving in the next two and a half months before the close of the year and one shudders to think how they would end up doing in theatres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

