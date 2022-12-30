Marvel Cinematic Universe’s character Iron Man aka Tony Stark is one of the most favourite and loved characters among fans. The character even got three standalone films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3. All three films were a blockbuster but the late founder of Apple Steve Jobs did not like them, especially the second installment.

The second instalment opened in theaters nationwide in May 2010 from Paramount Pictures. It was a critical and commercial success. Even though Disney and Bob Iger were not involved with the development or distribution of the film.

Iron Man 2’s release took place less than a year from the date Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment. Bob Iger in his book “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company” wrote about a time when Steve Jobs called him personally to complain about the 2010 superhero sequel.

As reported by Screen Rant, Iger wrote in his novel, “When ‘Iron Man 2’ came out, Steve [Jobs] took his son to see it and called me the next day. ‘I took Reed to see ‘Iron Man 2′ last night,’ he said. ‘It sucked.’”

The success of ‘Iron Man 2’ would partially determine Marvel’s future under Disney, and Iger admits that Jobs was not necessarily wrong in his opinion. Iger writes he was aware that “Iron Man 2” was not a masterpiece but he “couldn’t let [Jobs] feel he was right all the time.”

Fortunately for Iger and Disney, the rougher critical response to ‘Iron Man 2’ did nothing to tarnish the popularity of Marvel films or of the “Iron Man” franchise. The next sequel, ‘Iron Man 3’, was an even bigger billion-dollar hit. Both Bob Iger and Steve Jobs were friends throughout their respective careers.

