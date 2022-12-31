Over the last several months, two Hollywood stars who keep making the headlines owing to their erratic behaviours are Britney Spears and Kanye West. While fans are expressing concern for Britney owing to the content she posts on social media, Kanye got many riled owing to his controversial statements. Well, now makeup artist and YouTuber Jeffree Star has something to say.

A while ago, Jeffree took to Twitter and opened up about escaping the Illuminati, Britney and Kanye’s troubles and lots more. Read on to know all he tweeted about.

Taking to Twitter late last night, Jeffree Star first tweeted, “What a crazy fucking year… I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful.” He continued in the following tweet, “In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney (Spears) & Kayne (West).”

Jeffree Star further added, “Anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated” The makeup magician added, I still have a soul. Can’t say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with.”

For those who don’t know, Kanye West has been in the eye of the storm for quite some time owing to his pro-Hitler and anti-semitic comments as well as White Lives Matter statements among others. Britney Spears on the other hand has been getting her fans worried about her health and welfare because of the exposing pictures and videos she shared with her millions of followers on Instagram.

What do you think of these strong statements made by Jeffree Star? Do you think Britney Spears and Kanye West’s behaviours are because of the Illuminati too? Let us know in the comments.

