Everything that has happened in the DCU camp at this point created ultimate chaos. James Gunn with Peter Safran as the new bosses of the studio are moving their axe very violently choosing almost everything that is coming their way. After Henry Cavill’s Superman and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins suffered the blow, it was Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam who was cut from the first chapter with no guaranteed future. Fans now have an evil comeback to that though and it includes Vin Diesel.

For the unversed, Black Adam that hit the big screen earlier this year was a result of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock’s a decade-long grind to turn his dream into reality. While the hard work was insane, the output didn’t turn out that well and the movie was criticised. Months later now Dwayne on his Instagram handle announced that James Gunn and team is not moving forward with Black Adam as of now.

While the news broke several hearts, the Internet was in chaos one more time with multiple parallel trends running hand in hand. One of which now says that DCU should cast Vin Diesel as their new Black Adam and of course the dig is in reference to Dwayne Johnson’s fallout with the XXX star on the sets of Fast & Furious. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Twitter is right now full with reactions to the DCU Shuffle. Talking about Black Adam many have said how James Gunn should now rope in Vin Diesel to play the part played by Dwayne Johnson and how that will be a funny twist in the tale. One such reaction read, “the number 1 funniest thing that DC could do right now is announce Vin Diesel as the next Black Adam”

Another had an entire theory including James, Vin and Dwayne. While it was funny, it read, “I’ve got a theory about DC changes. James Gun is only keeping actors that don’t have beef with Vin Diesel, hence Black Adam being cancelled. Anyone still in the Fast & Furious franchise will still have movies coming out.”

Check the reactions below:

the number 1 funniest thing that DC could do right now is announce Vin Diesel as the next Black Adam https://t.co/tNmXWd9yWt — Villainest (@villainest) December 21, 2022

The Rock when James Gunn recasts Black Adam with Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/0k4USM8Q8e — Hadeed "Bhaijaan" Butt (@mhadeedbutt) December 21, 2022

I’ve got a theory about DC changes. James Gun is only keeping actors that don’t have beef with Vin Diesel, hence Black Adam being cancelled. Anyone still in the Fast & Furious franchise will still have movies coming out. — Eric Koziatek 💨 official (@KoziBear) December 23, 2022

Look, at this point I’m expecting Vin Diesel to be cast as the new #BlackAdam for the DCU. pic.twitter.com/j8J4LOHBGz — Vindaloo Diesel (@arune) December 15, 2022

I’ve said it once, I’ll say it one million more times…

Recast Black Adam with Vin Diesel!

Choose chaos, friends! https://t.co/YlWxaOxc59 — Dashing thru the Snow-gan (@Alex___Logan) December 22, 2022

With all this news about Black Adam you gotta think Vin Diesel is somewhere with stomach pains from laughter — Paris (@pg_daboy) December 22, 2022

