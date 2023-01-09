Pathaan trailer is all set to be unveiled tomorrow and fans can’t keep calm. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead, the film has lately been in a pool of controversy. But as they say, any kind of publicity is a good publicity! KRK seems to be understanding the worth of SRK’s comeback and has taken a U-turn on his pre-decided verdict. Scroll below for details!

Way before the promos came out, Kamaal R Khan had termed the Siddharth Anand directorial a ‘box office disaster.’ He even claimed that the title needs to be changed or the film is headed for devastation. There is no denying that KRK has tried his best to spread negativity against SRK starrer amid the Besharam Rang controversy.

We all know that KRK is no man of his own words. In a latest tweet, he has taken a U-turn on his predictions of Pathaan box office. He wrote, “It is confirm that film #Pathaan is going to get earth shattering opening in UK,USA and the Gulf. Because all Pakistani, Afghani and Gulf people are ready to watch it for sure.”

It is confirm that film #Pathaan is going to get earth shattering opening in UK,USA and the Gulf. Because all Pakistani, Afghani and Gulf people are ready to watch it for sure. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, it was just 2 days back when KRK claimed to have spoken to an assistant editor on Pathaan. He claimed Siddharth Anand has recreated War story but only the leading actors have been changed.

“Just now I was talking with an assistant editor who is working on #Pathaan! He said:- Sir Ji Sidhart Anand Ne #War Ki Hi story par Pathaan Bana daali. Same scenes, location and action. John is playing #Tiger and #SRK is playing #HrithikRoshan! Iss film Ka disaster Hona pakka hai,” he tweeted.

Just now I was talking with an assistant editor who is working on #Pathaan! He said:- Sir Ji Sidhart Anand Ne #War Ki Hi story par Pathaan Bana daali. Same scenes, location and action. John is playing #Tiger and #SRK is playing #HrithikRoshan! Iss film Ka disaster Hona pakka hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 7, 2023

