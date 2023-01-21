Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often described as one of the most successful film stars in the world. In his more than three-decade-long illustrious acting career, the superstar has given several memorable performances that have gained him a worldwide fan following.

SRK is often referred to as the King of Romance, the King of Bollywood, and King Khan. He has been a star far longer than some of us have even been alive. Some of his fans have been a fan of him since his ‘Fauji’ days. Now a video from a series is going viral on Twitter, where SRK made a heartwarming cameo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the viral video, a young girl answers a phone call from Shah Rukh Khan (during the days of landlines) and refuses to believe him when he tells him that he is, in fact, SRK. Shah Rukh continues to sweetly persuade her that he is himself. At this point, you get a hint: the little girl’s name is Guddu. The call appears to be for her mother. She, on the other hand, insists that SRK is pulling an April Fool joke on her.

Watch the hilarious video below:

If you have guessed the show yet, please allow us to assist you. The show is called ‘Rajani,’ and it first aired on Doordarshan in 1985. SRK made the cameo in 1995, after making his film debut in 1992. In the cameo, he played himself as if he were a star through and through. The late actor Priya Tendulkar played the lead in the show.

Shah Rukh Khan fans recently unearthed his very first tweets. On January 2 and 3, SRK appeared to have posted a series of tweets. They also touched on a surprising range of topics, from video games to his children to his work, and demonstrated an eagerness to “discuss or trash” the ideas he would be sharing.

Must Read: When Preity Zinta Said “Mine Is Longer Than Yours” To Abhishek Bachchan & Left Him In A Funny Yet Awkward Situation – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News